Police investigate sports bar shooting in Des Moines, 1 injured

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person at a sports bar in Des Moines on Thursday.

According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the La Familia Sports Bar on 22855 Pacific Highway S.

Witnesses told police a vehicle driving southbound on Pacific Highway S fired multiple shots at the bar.

One person near the bar was struck in the hand, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and searching for surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the DMPD Tip Line at 206- 870-6871 or email PHScrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

This is a developing story.