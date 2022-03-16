Police investigate shooting near Tacoma Mall

article

Police are investigating a shooting near the Tacoma Mall.

According to the police department, there was a shooting at the mall around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A police officer was involved in the shooting.

Details are currently scarce; it is not known who was shot and if there were any injuries.

Tacoma Police are on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 is working to learn more information.

