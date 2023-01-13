Police investigate deadly shooting involving an officer in Lake Stevens

Police are investigating an incident that led to a deadly officer involved shooting in Lake Stevens on Friday.

According to the Mukilteo Police Department's public information officer, one suspect involved in the incident was shot dead by a Lake Stevens police officer. The incident also started at the Ross in Frontier Village.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) says there is an active investigation underway. State Route 9 is closed from 20th St. to S. Lake Stevens Rd, and 20th St. is closed from 91st Ave. SE.

At around 1:00 p.m., the Lake Stevens School District sent out an alert about a large police presence in the south end of the city. There appears to be no threat to the schools at this time. Families were told to expect delays in the areas of SR 9 that are closed off for the police investigation.

At this point, there is no estimation as to when those roads will reopen.

Details about the incident leading up to the officer involved shooting are limited.

FOX 13 is on scene gathering information from the public information officer.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.