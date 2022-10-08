Police investigate shots fired at Tacoma Mall, suspects at large

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Tacoma Mall Saturday evening.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the mall's parking lot just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers on scene say two groups of people started firing shots at one another, then they all drove away.

The TPD says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Information is limited at this time, please check back for updates.

This is a developing story.