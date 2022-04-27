Police investigate reports of man chasing students with knife at Seattle Center Armory

Seattle Police investigated reports of a man chasing kids with a knife Tuesday at the Seattle Center Armory. No injuries were reported.

According to police, officers were called to reports of a man threatening students with a knife at Seattle Center Armory. Initial broadcasts suggested a school teacher and a group of 15 kids were being chased by the man near the International Fountain.

Officers arrived and met a security sergeant who said he was flagged down by the teacher, who told him a man was scaring her students near the Armory restroom. The group was on a field trip at the Seattle Center.

The security guard said when he checked on the restroom, he did not find the suspect.

Officers spoke with a student who was still there. The student said the suspect did not have a knife, but was threatening kids near the bathroom with a skateboard.

Another officer contacted the teacher, who said she was leaving for an appointment when the man started harassing her and her students with a "sharp object," then followed her to the parking lot and threatened her when he thought she was calling police.

Seattle Police dropped the case once they were unable to develop probable cause or find a suspect.