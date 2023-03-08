Police investigate multiple reports of Peeping Tom in Issaquah

Police are investigating a series of reports over the last month in which a man was seen looking into windows of homes around North Issaquah.

Investigators said in many cases, the man was seen inappropriately touching and/or exposing himself while watching residents.

The man is described as middle-aged, medium skin tone, wearing a tan or dark jacket and often seen riding a bike for transportation. He has approached homes from wooded/greenbelt areas in the evening hours.

A potential suspect has been identified in some of the Peeping Tom cases, but victims have declined to help in prosecution, charges were not requested or declined statements, police said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity and has any surveillance camera footage during the time of the incident is asked to call 911 to report it. Anyone who is aware of similar incidents that haven't been reported are asked to call the Issaquah Police Department at 425-847-3200.