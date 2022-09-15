Police investigate homicide after man shot, killed in Tacoma

Tacoma police detectives are investigating a homicide Thursday after a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting before 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide and police have not released any suspect information.