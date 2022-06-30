Police investigate homicide after man shot, killed in Auburn

Auburn police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near 2100 M Street Southeast at about 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, video surveillance showed a man crossing Auburn Way South and tried flagging down several cars before collapsing. A Good Samaritan stopped and called 911.

When officers arrived, they performed life-saving efforts but he died at the scene.

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403 or anonymously report the information to the Crimes Stoppers program.