Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found dead in an SUV in Puyallup.
Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired a person running away from a parking lot in the 3200 block of East Main Street at about 1:15 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the front seat of a small SUV.
Investigators said witnesses heard several gunshots.
After a search of the area, police did not find a suspect and were not able to provide a description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or tips@puyallupwa.gov.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram