Police investigate homicide after man found dead in Puyallup

Detectives are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after a man was found dead in an SUV in Puyallup.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired a person running away from a parking lot in the 3200 block of East Main Street at about 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the front seat of a small SUV.

Investigators said witnesses heard several gunshots.

After a search of the area, police did not find a suspect and were not able to provide a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or tips@puyallupwa.gov .

