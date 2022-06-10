Police investigate Friday morning robbery in South Seattle

article

Police are investigating a robbery in South Seattle Friday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation sent out a tweet at around 7:00 a.m saying police activity is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes of Rainier Ave. S. from MLK Jr. Way S. to S. McClellan St.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers are investigating this area for a possible robbery, and are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time, be sure to check back for updates.

RELATED: WSP: Car with 5-year-old inside hit during rage rage shooting in South Seattle

RELATED: Police: 3 middle school students robbed at gunpoint in South Seattle

This is a developing story.