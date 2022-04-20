Driver dies after car hits tree in Renton

Renton police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. on East Valley Road and Southwest 16th Street.

Renton police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was the only person in the car.

The road will be closed as police investigate, and it’s unknown when it will reopen.

No other vehicles were involved.

