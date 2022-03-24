Police investigate early morning shooting in West Seattle, suspect at large

A 41-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in West Seattle, and police are searching for a suspect.

According to Seattle Police Department, officers arrived at the 2600 block of Southwest Andover just after 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the back of his leg and applied a tourniquet, authorities say.

Seattle Fire Department medics brought the victim to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Police Department is asking for the community's help in the investigation.

If you have any useful information, you are asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

