Police investigate DV shooting that left 2 injured in Renton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Renton on Thursday. 

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 12:34 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment on Lake Washington Blvd. N for reports of domestic violence and shots fired. This area is just north of The Landing.

When police arrived, authorities say they found a man inside a parking garage with a gunshot wound on his finger, and a woman inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both claimed that the other person shot them. Both refused to let officers search their cars and apartment.

According to the RPD, the man and woman were taken to Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. 

Detectives are currently processing the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.