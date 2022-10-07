Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sedro-Woolley neighborhood

Police are investigating after a home in Sedro-Woolley was hit by a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD), a homeowner called 911 saying that someone had fired five to six gunshots outside and drive away. One of the bullets went through one of the walls in their home.

Officers on the scene confirmed that the incident was consistent with a drive-by shooting.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to call police dispatch at 360-428-3211, or email swpd.tips@ci.sedro-woolley.wa.us.

This is a developing story.