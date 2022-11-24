Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened north of Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD), officers responded near the corner of Granite Falls Highway and Lake Dr. for reports of a serious crash. After arriving to the scene, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, another man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say traffic will be blocked between Lake Dr. and 99th Ave. NE as they investigate the scene.

There is no information about when the road will reopen.

Police are asking drivers to expect extended closures, and avoid the area if at all possible.

This is a developing story.