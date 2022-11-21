Police investigate deadly shooting in Des Moines

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday night at a Des Moines apartment complex.

At about 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the Waterview Crossing Apartments on Pacific Highway South.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident may have happened near the Bay Club Apartments.

Police had to closed South 224th Street between Pacific Highway South and 24th Avenue South for the investigation.

Police have not released any suspect information, as of Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call the Des Moines Police Department's tip line at 206-870-6871 or email phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.