Police investigate deadly rollover crash in Renton

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in West Renton Saturday morning.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at 8:55 a.m., officers responded to the corner of SW Sunset Blvd. and Oakesdale Ave. SW for reports of a rollover crash. This area is just north of Black River Riparian Forest and Wetland.

The RPD says SW Sunset Blvd. is closed in both directions. Westbound traffic is closed at S 80th St., and eastbound traffic is closed at S 135th St.

Investigators say the victim, a 37-year-old man, was likely driving too fast, and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Featured article

Just before 11:00 a.m., the RPD announced that roads were still closed, and they will send an update when they reopen.

This is a developing story.