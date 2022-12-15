Police investigate deadly rollover crash in Federal Way, 1 recovering in the hospital

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman, and sent a man to the hospital in Federal Way early Thursday morning.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a serious two-car crash near SW 356th St. and 8th Ave. SW. When officers arrived, they found an SUV laying upside down in the middle of the intersection, and a sedan with significant damage off the side of the road.

Fire and medic personnel on scene say a woman in her late 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

FWPD says their Major Accident Investigation Team is working to figure out what caused the crash in the first place. At this point, detectives are unsure if driving under the influence was a factor.

Authorities have closed SW 356th street in the area of 8th St. to investigate, and are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.