Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Olympia

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Olympia.

At about 2:45 a.m., a person called 911 to report about a man laying on the roadway in the 3400 block of Martin Way East, near St. Peters Hospital.

Both directions of the roadway were shut down as police investigated.

Police are searching for a driver but did not release a description of the car or a suspect.

