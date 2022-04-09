Police investigate deadly car crash in Camano Island

Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night.

According to WSP, a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into another car in Camano Island near Triangle Cove.

Authorities say at around 10:00 p.m., the woman was driving southbound on SE. Camano Dr., north of Michelle Dr., when she crossed the center lane and struck another driver head on. Two people driving in the other car were not injured, but taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Investigators do not know why the 76-year-old crossed the center lane. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved in the incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram