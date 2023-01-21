Police investigate deadly 4-car crash in Kent

article

Police are investigating a deadly four-car crash that happened in Kent on Saturday.

According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), first responders arrived to the 1900 block of S Central St. for a serious car crash at around 11:00 a.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Puget Sound Fire

Authorities say one person was killed, and two others were sent to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

PSF officials say this section of the road will be closed while officers with the Kent Police Department investigate.

This is a developing story.