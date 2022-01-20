Police: 2 pedestrians struck, killed by suspected DUI driver in Arlington

Arlington police and Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after two people were hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to a report of a crash involving two adults 2:30 a.m. at 204th Street and State Route 9.

Investigators said a car struck two pedestrians. The pedestrians had life-threatening injuries but later died at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody.

Arlington police said the driver is a 28-year-old Stanwood man, who was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of driving under the influence.

The crash blocked the northbound lanes of SR-9 and southbound lanes from East Highland Drive to Eaglefield Drive.

SR-9 reopened shortly before noon Thursday, WSDOT officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Arlington Police Department at 360-403-3400 and reference case no. 2022-1175.

