Police investigate cause of deadly crash in Ballard

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to the crash that happened on southbound 15th Ave., between 77th and 8th street at around 5:30 a.m.

The SFD confirmed that one person, a man in his 40s, died in the crash.

Seattle Police officers closed the southbound lanes as they investigated the scene, and crews extricated the man out of the older-model Nissan Pathfinder.

Investigators say the driver appeared to have swerved off the road, clipped a tree, completely broke a second tree in half and came to a rest, wrapped around a third tree.

Authorities say only one car was at the scene. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.