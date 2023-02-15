Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate after someone was shot in the leg near King County Airport

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Police investigate after victim was shot in the leg

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after someone was reportedly shot in the leg in South Seattle on Wednesday.

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the leg in South Seattle on Wednesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S. Thistle St. This area is right next to King County Airport in the Dunlap neighborhood.

Authorities say they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Details are limited at this time, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

RELATED: Caught on camera: Suspects ram truck into Renton gun shop

RELATED: Sumner Police arrest man accused of giving fentanyl to teens resulting in deadly overdose

This is a developing story.