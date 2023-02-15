Police investigate after someone was shot in the leg near King County Airport
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after someone was shot in the leg in South Seattle on Wednesday.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a shooting near the corner of Rainier Ave. S and S. Thistle St. This area is right next to King County Airport in the Dunlap neighborhood.
Authorities say they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Details are limited at this time, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story.