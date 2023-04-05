Police investigate after burglars steal $500K worth of iPhones from Lynnwood Apple Store

Police are investigating a burglary at a Lynnwood Apple Store, where suspects stole about $500,000 worth of products on Sunday.

According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), the masked suspects broke into the Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall sometime between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Mike Atkinson via Twitter

When Apple employees showed up for work Monday morning, they discovered an entire wall of iPhones were gone. Authorities say approximately 436 phones were stolen.

The LPD says other merchandise and Apple accessories were also stolen, totaling around $500,000 in stolen goods.

Mike Atkinson, the CEO of Seattle Coffee Gear, posted a photo on Twitter showing how the suspects broke into the Apple Store.

"Two men broke into one of our retail locations," said Atkinson. "Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500K worth of iPhones."

Authorities have not found any suspects. They say no fingerprints were discovered at the scene.

This is a developing story.