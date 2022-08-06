Police investigate after a man was shot by alleged car prowlers in West Seattle

article

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the back in West Seattle Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after 2:00 a.m., someone called 911 saying a man had been shot near 42nd Ave. SW and SW Hill St. in the North Admiral neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the back. Police gave the man first aid, and medics with the Seattle Fire Department drove him to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.

According to SPD, the victim heard someone breaking into his car and went outside to investigate. When he confronted two suspects, the situation escalated and shots were fired.

Evidence from the scene has been recovered, and police will continue their investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is developing story.