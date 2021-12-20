Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating two separate deadly shootings overnight.

At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of South Alaska Street.

According to police, a teen was unresponsive and officers started CPR on him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Before 12:30 a.m. Monday, South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of South 93rd Street.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside a car in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown if the shootings are connected but the investigation remains ongoing.

