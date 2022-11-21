Police investigating possible murder-suicide at The Landing in Renton

Renton Police are investigating what they are calling a possible murder-suicide that occurred outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing in Renton.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the street outside the movie theater.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The Landing is a popular area in Renton with shops and restaurants.

Police ask that people avoid the area.

Any witnesses with information on the shootings are asked to call 911 & reference Case # 22-12389

This is a developing story. FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

