Police in Bellevue search for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Roads in the area are closed while police search for an armed and dangerous suspect.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A shooting at an apartment complex in Bellevue left one person with life-threatening injuries and police scouring the area for an armed and dangerous suspect. 

Police say they responded to a shooting about 8:25 a.m. at The Overlook at Lakemont apartment complex in the 5300 block of Village Park Drive. 

The shooting victim, a male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say they saw the suspect leave the complex. 

Lakemont Boulevard was closed between SE Newport Way near I-90 and 164th Avenue SE, but has since reopened. Police now say the suspect could be a female. 

This is a developing story. 