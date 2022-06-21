Police: Human remains found in University District belong to women reported missing in Seattle

Seattle police are now investigating a homicide after human remains were found near the University of Washington.

The remains were discovered on Monday around 2:30 p.m. in a greenbelt on university property bear Ravenna Ave. NE and Northeast 45th St.

The remains were sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and after receiving additional information from the medical examiner's office, Seattle police were able to identify the remains as that of a 56-year-old woman, who went missing in Seattle.

Police have not released the name of the woman or specified how long she has been missing. It's unclear if the woman was local.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News Staff will have updates as they become available.