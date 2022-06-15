Police help wrangle 10 escaped horses in Tacoma

article

Police helped round up a group of horses that escaped their property in the southern part of the city Wednesday morning.

Just before 9:00 a.m., the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) sent out a tweet, saying 10 horses broke loose from their property near Charlotte's Blueberry Park for a ‘morning adventure’.

A photo shared by the TPD shows a police cruiser parked on the side of the road, an officer pursuing on foot and a horse running away, weaving in and out of traffic.

Authorities say it took about an hour for officers and the owners to wrangle in the horses, which caused some traffic backups around the 7600 block of McKinley Ave.

Fortunately, the horses are now back home in safer pastures.