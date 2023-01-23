Police in Florida looking for 'pooping perpetrator'

A search is ongoing to find a man accused of a bizarre and disgusting act at a Florida restaurant.

The unidentified man referred to by authorities as a "pooping perpetrator" allegedly defecated on the floor of a Joe’s Crab Shack, Fort Myers police shared on their Facebook page on Sunday.

Police wrote that the man broke into the restaurant at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. He climbed through the restaurant window, stole multiple items including alcohol, and defecated on the floor before leaving the business.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A man climbed through a small window he broke and stole multiple items to include alcohol, then defecated on the floor prior to leaving. (Fort Myers Police Department)

Fort Myers police released two surveillance videos of the man on their Facebook page. One video shows the man climbing through the window, and another shows him walking behind the restaurant counter.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

