Woman found fatally shot in car in Tacoma, police say

article

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday morning in Tacoma.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a car on South 47th and Pine Street at 4:41 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the car with an unresponsive 42-year-old woman in the driver's seat.

RELATED: Man shot through the window of a house in Tacoma

Officers performed life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

