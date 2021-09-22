Expand / Collapse search

Woman found fatally shot in car in Tacoma, police say

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Q13 FOX
article

A woman died in a shooting Wednesday morning in Tacoma. (Credit: Tacoma Police Department)

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday morning in Tacoma. 

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a car on South 47th and Pine Street at 4:41 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the car with an unresponsive 42-year-old woman in the driver's seat. 

Officers performed life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

