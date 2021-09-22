Woman found fatally shot in car in Tacoma, police say
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday morning in Tacoma.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in a car on South 47th and Pine Street at 4:41 a.m.
When police arrived, they found the car with an unresponsive 42-year-old woman in the driver's seat.
Officers performed life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
