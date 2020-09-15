Police: Eleven arrested for property damages during anti-police demonstration

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday during what police say was an anti-police demonstration that turned into property damages against businesses.

According to Seattle Police, a group of 20-30 people gathered Denny Park around 3 p.m. on Tuesday for an anti-police rally. Police say the group moved north on 5th Avenue North, where some began breaking windows and spray-painting businesses.

When officers attempted to arrest people, others interviewed with police and were also taken into custody. SPD said officers did use pepper spray on occasion while making arrests.

Among the items officers recovered from those arrested were bear mace, spray paint, a collapsible baton, and a knife.

One person arrested was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The others arrested were taken to the West Precinct and later booked into the King County Jail for felony property damage and obstructing.

The identity of those arrested have not been released.