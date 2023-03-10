Driver of deadly hit-and-run of Navy Veteran also wanted for shoplifting minutes before incident

Traffic hasn't slowed and veterans at the William J. Wood Veterans House are still grieving.

Their front door, a painful memory and constant reminder of how fragile life is.

Air Force Veteran Maurice LLoyd has been living htere for at least four years. He was inside his home when sirens blared and streets closed Wednesday, March 1 around 6 p.m.

Police say his good friend and neighbor Robert Spafford,54, was hit and killed by a 2003 to 2005 gray Dodge Ram Pickup.

"I happen to look outside my window and I seen a man laying on the ground and then I seen someone giving him CPR," Lloyd said.

He didn't know it was Spafford until another veteran came to tell him.

"He was just crossing the street like you normally do, and I know it's probably not a good place to cross here but normally he was very, very careful," Lloyd said.

Spafford had a routing, many knew him to cross just outside the housing facility.

The nearest crosswalk is about a quarter mile away. The speed limit posted at 45 mph. Veterans say they see many speeding through here at all times of the day.

Lloyd says Spafford ’s loss is taking a toll on the entire community.

"He was always just a nice person he never got into trouble he was very helpful and very smart," Lloyd said.

He recalls him being very outspoken, attending community gatherings, greeting other veterans, someone who enjoyed singing.

Lloyd says the most devastating thing is knowing the driver didn’t stop to help.

"Whatever reasons they had not to stop. I don't think it's good enough," Lloyd said. "I hope justice happens on his behalf because he didn't deserve to be hit like that."

Federal Way Police says the truck is missing the passenger’s side rearview mirror, as a result of hitting Spafford . It also has a broken middle back window possibly covered with a plastic bag, a matching color hard top bed cover, and faded paint on the sides of the tailgate.

Police say two people inside the truck shoplifted at the Dick’s Sporting Good’s store at the Commons Mall just before the hit-and-run.

"I just hope they catch whoever did this," Lloyd said. "Keep us in our prayers, all veterans, because he's still going to be missed. We still think about him every day. We're never going to forget about him."

Veterans said Spafford death has become a constant reminder for them to use crosswalks.

If you have any information about the truck or the people responsible you're urged to call the Federal Way Police Department or Officer Chris Cabrera at 253-835-6700.