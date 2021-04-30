Police: Human smuggling may be involved after dozens found in SW Houston home

Police say dozens of people were found inside of a residence in southwest Houston after officers responded to a reported kidnapping.

An investigation is underway on Chessington Drive near S Kensington Drive.

The Houston Police Department in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, the incident was initially reported as a kidnapping and may possibly involve human smuggling.

Initial reports are that more than 90 people were found, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.