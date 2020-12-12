Police declare riot in Olympia, arrest 1 in protests

Officials with Washington State Patrol say one person was shot near the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Saturday. The suspect has been detained, WSP says. The status of the victim is not known.

Olympia Police declared the gathering a riot as groups with different points of view held simultaneous protests.

The Olympia Police Department tweeted that the situation was fluid with groups of people moving from the downtown area to the state capital building and campus.

Police say roads are blocked, and the area should be avoided.

Groups planning demonstrations in the city included a group that wanted COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another protesting President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election last month, and a Black Lives Matter counter-protest.