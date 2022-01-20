Police: Cops arrest man who attacked Seattle woman who was exercising

Seattle police on Thursday arrested a man they say attacked a woman who was exercising in the Georgetown neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 1st Ave. S. and Denver Ave. S.

The woman told officers that she was jogging when a man jumped on her back and groped her. She chased the man back to his car and took note of his license plate.

Seattle Police contacted King County deputies who tracked the man to his home in Auburn. Deputies said he admitted to committing the crime and was taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for indecent liberties. A charging decision will be made by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

