Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated December 23, 2022 1:42AM
FOX 11

Police chasing vehicle in Pasadena

A suspect is leading police on a chase through parts of Pasadena.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase.

The suspect is believed to be armed.

Other than possibly having a gun on them, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

SkyFOX left the chase scene around 5:30 p.m. As of late Thursday night, no arrest has been announced in connection to the chase. 