Police chase suspect swaps cars multiple times in pursuit across Orange, LA counties

A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs.

The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a chase before being cornered into an apartment complex parking lot in the northeast Anaheim area. Despite being cornered in the parking lot, the suspect refused to surrender as they backed into one of the cop cars and then drove off in a white van.

The dangerous pursuit later became a 2-county chase as the suspect drove through parts of Fullerton, Anaheim, Santa Ana before ditching the white van in Whittier.

After leading police on a brief foot chase, the suspect went inside a nearby home, was confronted by the people inside, including two dogs, and got inside a white pickup truck to once again drive off in a possibly stolen vehicle.

Prior to backing into cop cars, trying to break into parked vehicles, driving the wrong way of traffic and swapping multiple vehicles along the way, it is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department eventually took over in helping law enforcement catch the crime spree suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.