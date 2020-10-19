Police: Car reported stolen found upside-down in Renton creek

Renton police say a car found upside-down in a creek Monday morning had been reported stolen.

A witness called 911 around 9:20 a.m. to report seeing the car upside down in the water near SW 41st and Oaksdale Ave SW, near the Ikea store.

Authorities said a dive team responded and searched the area, but did not find anyone. No injuries have been reported.

Renton Police later told Q13 News that the car had been reported stolen in Renton.

No further details have been released.