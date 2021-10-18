Bomb threat prompts evacuations, closes roads in Olympia
article
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Several roads in downtown Olympia were closed as police investigated a bomb threat Monday morning.
Police responded to a report of a threat in the area of Union Avenue and Quince Street.
Businesses in the area were also evacuated.
A bomb squad was called to the scene.
Before 10:30 a.m., Olympia police said the bomb squad cleared the area.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram