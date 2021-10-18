Bomb threat prompts evacuations, closes roads in Olympia

article

Several roads in downtown Olympia were closed as police investigated a bomb threat Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a threat in the area of Union Avenue and Quince Street.

Businesses in the area were also evacuated.

A bomb squad was called to the scene.

Before 10:30 a.m., Olympia police said the bomb squad cleared the area.

