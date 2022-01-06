Police: Body found wrapped in tarp in downtown Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Thursday morning.
At about 3:30 a.m., a person reported that a body was wrapped in a tarp in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
The Tacoma police and fire departments responded to the scene and found the body of a man.
Detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene investigating.
No more details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
