Police: Bellevue motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Bellevue Police)

A Bellevue Police motorcycle officer is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Bellevue Way.

According to police, a motorcycle officer was heading north on Bellevue Way Monday morning, when they were hit by a white car. The officer was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police and fire crews closed the road down between SE Wolverine Way and SE 6th St while they investigate.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Officials reopened the road around 1:40 p.m.