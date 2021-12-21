Police: Bank robbery suspect believed to be involved in several in Puget Sound area

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a search for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue on Tuesday.

The robbery was called in around 3:20 p.m. at the Columbia Bank at 10350 NE 10th St. The suspect allegedly handed the bank teller a note.

"The suspect vehicle and the suspect match the description of a series of bank robberies in the Puget Sound areas," said spokesperson Meeghan Black of Bellevue Police Department. "So officers immediately responded, and the suspect took off in a black vehicle, sped recklessly through town and we attempted to stop him and pull him over, and he alluded police."

The suspect eventually abandoned his vehicle in the area of Kelsey Creek Park and ran away on foot.

Police set up a large perimeter in the neighborhood for several hours, using drones and K-9’s to track the suspect.

"We do have our K-9’s out. We have our unmanned-aerial systems out, two of them, searching the area. We have officers out on foot tracking scents so we are actively looking for this individual," said Black. "If you see anything or hear anything out of the ordinary please call 911. Do not approach the suspect. We do consider him to be potentially armed and dangerous."

The suspect was described as being mixed-race, in his mid-twenties, about 6’2 and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black face covering, white gloves and a yellow construction vest according to police.

Police called off the search after several hours. If you see or hear anything suspicious, you’re asked to get in touch with Bellevue Police or call 911 immediately.

