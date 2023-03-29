Police ask for public's help in finding missing Olympia woman

article

Police are requesting the community’s help to find a missing woman from the Olympia area.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), 39-year-old Amanda Alonso was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday, but they have not spoken since March 14.

Authorities say Amanda lives in her gray Nissan Altima. She’s not allowed to live at home, because of her opioid addiction.

She is known to frequent the parking lots near the Safeway and Treasure Chest second-hand store on Martin Way E.

Her mother has been checking those locations, but has not seen her.

RELATED: 'It's been hard to deal with': Birthday vigil held for missing Spanaway woman

Amanda is described as being a white woman, standing at 5’7" and weighing 145 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and a neck tattoo of a heart with an infinity symbol.

Anyone with information on Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD’s non-emergency number at 360-704-2740.

This is a developing story.