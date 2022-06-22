Police arrest two suspects wanted for dozens of trailhead car break-ins

Bellevue Police say, in a joint operation with the King County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested two suspects responsible for dozens of car break-ins at several trailheads.

Police say Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier used a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards, IDs, and car keys. Police say the suspects would take the stolen credit cards and race over to stores to fraudulently use them.

Callier and Taylor are facing 12 felony charges, authorities say.

Taylor, along with another accomplice, is also suspected of at least ten car break-ins at a trailhead in North Bend.

Police say the two suspects allegedly shot at a victim four times when the person interrupted them in the middle of breaking into their car. Police say as the suspects fled they assaulted a woman and stole her car.

Surveillance video captured one of the smash and grab car break-ins at Coal Creek Trail in Bellevue.

In the video, you can see one of the suspects walk up to the car, bust the window open, and dive in head first.

Police say they located the suspects earlier this month. During the arrest, investigators say they recovered stolen credit cards, gift cards, IDs, and a stolen gun at the suspects' homes.

Bellevue police say car prowls are up 23.2% this year in comparison to the same time period last year.

People walking along Coal Creek Trail on Tuesday tell FOX 13 News the video is a wakeup call.

"I feel unsafe. You would think, in a place like this, you would feel safe go for a nice trail walk," said Gus Rosario.

Police say to avoid becoming a victim, never leave valuables in your car.

The suspects are expected to appear in court later this week.