Police arrest third suspect involved in Everett homicide

Detectives arrest the third suspect involved in the shooting at Langus Riverfront Park in Everett, involving two suspects and one 56-year-old man found dead on August 31st.

Everett Police said the third suspect, a 26-year-old male was arrested in Snohomish on Tuesday. The other two suspects, a 42-year-old male and a 29-year-old male, were arrested on September 5th.

Witnesses told officials that following a shooting at the park on August 31st, two males were seen running from the scene, then leaving in a red Ford Escape.

Police were able to track down the suspect's vehicle using surveillance footage from nearby businesses. The Ford was impounded from a nearby apartment and police obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle.

Inside the car, detectives found evidence leading to a woman who was with the male roommate and friend prior to the shooting. The female was left at a local casino before the others met up with the victim at the park.

The roommate told officials he and two others drove to Langus Park the day of the shooting with the intent to by illegal drugs and rob the victim.

The roommate stayed in the vehicle while the other met to buy the drugs. Before returning to the vehicle, the roommate heard a gunshot and drove away with the other two suspects and hid at a nearby apartment complex.

The 42-year-old suspect was booked into the Snohomish County jail, and the 29-year-old was arrested Saturday, after a short pursuit with Island County and Snohomish County deputies.