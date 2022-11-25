Police arrest 19-year-old after child is shot during Tacoma road rage incident

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after tracking down the suspect's vehicle linked to a road rage shooting that left an 11-year-old shot.

According to Washington State Patrol, the vehicle was found along the 800 block of South 78th Street in Tacoma on Saturday. Around 8:30 p.m. members of Tacoma Police and WSP's Special Weapon and Tactics unit made the arrest of the 19-year-old. He's being charged with First Degree Assault and Drive-by Shooting.

Police had not yet updated the boy's condition, but after the arrest they commented that the boy is expected to make a full recovery.



ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.

The suspect sped off on State Route 16 near Sprague St. Troopers initially said the suspect vehicle they were looking for was a black Chevy Cruze, however, Trooper Reyer says that might not be the case.

Investigators are now working to confirm what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving.

Authorities say the 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this point, we know that the victim was conscious and breathing, but they cannot specify where they were shot.

Anyone with photos or videos related to the incident are encouraged to upload them here. Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP Detective Travis Calton at 253-538-3174.