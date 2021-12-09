Police arrest Tacoma man in violent Federal Way carjacking-murder case

Police said Friday they made an arrest in the Dec. 8 killing of a 20-year-old man in a Federal Way shopping center parking lot.

According to Federal Way Police, officers were called to S. 348th St. and Pacific Highway S. When they arrived, officers found a person who had been shot and began life-saving procedures.

The victim, Ruvim Stokov, died at the scene.

Police said on Jan. 21 that the suspect, a 30-year-old Tacoma man, was later identified through surveillance video taken at nearby businesses, city cameras and physical evidence at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been identified, faces a charge of 1st-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

